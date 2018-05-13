  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Local TV, Tiffany Chan, Whitman

WHITMAN (CBS) – Spend even a few minutes with little Shelby Feeney and you’ll understand why many of her neighbors are rallying behind her.

“She loves her sisters. She loves music. She’s just very social, she loves to cuddle and read,” Shelby’s mother, Nicole Feeney, told WBZ-TV.

The 4-year-old from Whitman was born with “CHARGE Syndrome” – a genetic disorder that impacts Shelby’s ability to see, hear and walk.

“She has hearing loss, vision loss. She has heart problems,” said Nicole Feeney.

whitman2 Neighbor Opposes Whitman Familys Plan To Make Home Handicap Accessible

Four-year-old Shelby Feeney of Whitman. (WBZ-TV)

The Feeney family is working on building a handicap accessible home for Shelby. Some neighbors hung signs that say “I’m with Shelby.”

While most of the neighborhood is on board, the Feeney’s tell us their next door neighbors aren’t too thrilled with the construction.

“They weren’t happy with it. They think it looms over their property,” said Dan Feeney, Shelby’s father.

whitman1 Neighbor Opposes Whitman Familys Plan To Make Home Handicap Accessible

A Whitman home under construction to become more handicap accessible. (WBZ-TV)

The Feeney’s are going before the Whitman Zoning Board of Appeals Monday, asking the town to affirm the building permits to add both handicap accessible bathrooms and wheelchair ramps to their Erin Street home.

These are changes that Nicole Feeney tells us are necessary.

“They’re needed for us to care for her safely, for her to live independently and for her to be happy in her home and to be a kid in it,” she said.

WBZ-TV’s attempts to reach the neighbors who oppose the construction were unsuccessful. The Feeney family hopes to move into their renovated home this summer.

