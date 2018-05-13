  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Bus Crash, Local TV, MBTA Crash, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – A head on crash in Saugus involving an MBTA bus was captured on surveillance video as six people suffered injuries.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman apparently clipped a parked car in the area of Essex and Felton Streets. The SUV then veered into the opposite travel lane and hit an MBTA bus head on.

crash 6 Injured In Head On Crash Involving MBTA Bus

A head-on crash involving an MBTA bus in Saugus. (WBZ-TV)

The crash was captured on surveillance camera at a nearby building.

There were four passengers on board. All four and the bus driver were taken to an area hospital, as was the woman driving the SUV.

Transit Police described the injuries as minor for the five people on the bus, which the SUV driver suffered serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

