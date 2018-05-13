Celtics Throttle Cavaliers In Game 1 Of Eastern Conference FinalThe underdog Celtics throttled LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.

J.D. Martinez Leads Red Sox To 5-3 Win Over TorontoJ.D. Martinez homered and had three RBIs, Mookie Betts had two hits and made a sensational diving catch, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Sunday.

Price Snaps 3-Start Losing Streak As Red Sox Beat Jays 5-2The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward Returns To Boston - As A Spectator - For ECF Game 1Gordon Hayward is back in Boston for the Eastern Conference Finals. Just not in the same way that Celtics fans would like him to be.

Celtics-Cavaliers What To Watch For: Can Boston Slow Down LeBron?Here's what we'll be watching for when the Celtics and Cavaliers tip-off on Sunday afternoon.