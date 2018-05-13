BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Celtics blew out the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. But LeBron James doesn’t seem too worried by Boston’s hot start.

“I have zero level of concern at this stage,” said James, who was 5 for 16 from the floor for 15 points.

“I’ve been down before in the postseason, but for me there’s never any level of concern — no matter how bad I played tonight, with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball,” he added. “We have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming in Tuesday night, and we’ll see what happens.”

Marcus Morris made some headlines before the series when he said he looked forward to guarding James.

“Personally, I think I’m probably the best guy defending him in the league, outside of Kawhi (Leonard),” Morris told reporters on Saturday.

On Sunday, Morris backed up his talk with a strong defensive showing along with 21 points of his own.

“He’s obviously the best player in the game,” said Morris after Boston’s Game 1 win.

“Because I’m a competitor,” added Morris when asked why he wanted to guard one of the best players in NBA history. “He’s the best player, and I’m going to be able to tell my kids this one day.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that despite the opening game win, the Celtics know the challenge that still lies ahead.

“I think we’re very alert to the fact that we’ll get a heavyweight punch on Tuesday night,” Stevens said. “It’s another great challenge, another great opportunity to experience something for this team.”

