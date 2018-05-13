  • WBZ TV

KEENE, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man is facing manslaughter charges after police say he accidentally shot and killed his roommate.

An ambulance was called to Washington Street in Keene just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Holden Guyette, 22, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Guyette was rushed to Cheshire Hospital. He was then taken by helicopter to Dartmouth/Hitchcock in Lebanon, but did not survive.

adamanderson Police: NH Man Accidentally Killed Roommate With Gun

Adam Anderson. (Image Credit: Keene Police)

Adam Anderson, 25, was arrested and charged with manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of another. Police did not say how the gun went off.

Both Guyette and Anderson lived in the Washington Street apartment.

Anderson will be arraigned in Cheshire Superior Court on Monday.

