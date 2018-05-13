BOSTON (CBS) – The underdog Celtics throttled LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.

Boston put on a clinic on both ends of the floor from the opening tip, and went on to a 108-83 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Celtics dominated the first half, heading to the locker room with a 61-35 lead.

Jaylen Brown led the charge with 18 points and seven rebounds in the first half. Al Horford put home 14 points on 5-5 shooting in the opening two quarters.

Brown finished with a game-high 23 points while Horford ended up with 20 points of his own. Marcus Morris had a strong second half and wound up with 21 points.

James had a quiet opening game. He scored just 15 points on the afternoon.

Boston built up a 28-point lead in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers methodically trimmed into the deficit and pulled within 14 points when Jeff Green put home a jumper at the horn to pull Cleveland within 78-64 entering the final quarter.

A quick burst for the Celtics early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 29 and the Celtics never looked back.

Game 2 is slated for Tuesday at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.