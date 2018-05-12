FALL RIVER (CBS/AP) — Top Democratic elected officials and union representatives rallied in Fall River Saturday morning to support Philips Lighting workers.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy were among those who attended the Saturday morning rally.

The event was planned to support the 160 workers who organizers say will lose their jobs when Philips Lighting closes their Fall River facility and moves production to Mexico and Canada.

The elected officials are calling on the company to reconsider their decision.

“This battle is just beginning,” Markey told the crowd.

“Philips Lighting should be ashamed for announcing it will ship 166 good-paying jobs from Fall River to Mexico. There are 166 families in Fall River that are owed an apology and an explanation.”

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Steve Tolman, and IBEW International Vice President Mike Monahan also attended Saturday’s rally.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)