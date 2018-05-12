NEWMARKET, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A New Hampshire family doctor is facing sexual assault charges.

Newmarket police say they have arrested 57-year-old Hugh Macdonald on charges of seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Police said they arrested Macdonald Friday at Wentworth Health Partners Great Bay Family Practice following a month-long investigation.

Police brought Newfields resident Macdonald to Rockingham County Jail at $100,000 cash bail. A jail representative said Saturday that Macdonald was bailed out.

Hospital officials said in a statement Macdonald won’t be performing services at Wentworth-Douglass hospital or Wentworth Health Partners pending further developments.

The safety and security of our patients remains our top priority. We received some very unfortunate news today. Dr. Hugh MacDonald, a physician at Wentworth-Douglass, was taken into custody by the Newmarket Police Department today while practicing at Wentworth Health Partners Great Bay Family Practice office. We are cooperating fully with the police.

Macdonald faces further court appearances and is ordered to not contact the alleged victim. Efforts to reach Macdonald Saturday were unsuccessful.

