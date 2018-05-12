MEDWAY (CBS) – Five employees were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a hazardous chemical scare in Medway on Saturday.

Fire officials said those workers might have been exposed when two chemicals were accidentally mixed, creating a vapor release. Weather may have been a factor.

“The two chemicals were not compatible with each other… so that crisis was averted,” Medway Fire Chief Jeff Lynch said.

Medway fire crews, along with the state hazmat team, responded to chemical spill reported at MicroGroup, a company on Industrial Park Drive, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The company produces stainless steel and other metal products.

Lynch said one of the chemicals, likely used for cleaning metals, was mislabeled, creating a hazardous vapor.

The state hazmat team and firefighters had to deal with 300 gallons of the product.

Fourteen people were inside of the building at the time of the incident, and everyone has been accounted for.

The five people sent to the hospital are expected to be fine.