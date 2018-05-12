  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:hazmat incident, MEDWAY

MEDWAY (CBS) – Five employees were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a hazardous chemical scare in Medway on Saturday.

Fire officials said those workers might have been exposed when two chemicals were accidentally mixed, creating a vapor release. Weather may have been a factor.

medway chemical spill building Five Employees Sent To Hospital After Hazmat Scare In Medway

Five employees were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a hazardous chemical scare in Medway. (WBZ-TV)

“The two chemicals were not compatible with each other… so that crisis was averted,” Medway Fire Chief Jeff Lynch said.

Medway fire crews, along with the state hazmat team, responded to chemical spill reported at MicroGroup, a company on Industrial Park Drive, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

medway chemical spill doorway Five Employees Sent To Hospital After Hazmat Scare In Medway

Five employees were sent to the hospital as a precaution after a hazardous chemical scare in Medway. (WBZ-TV)

The company produces stainless steel and other metal products.

Lynch said one of the chemicals, likely used for cleaning metals, was mislabeled, creating a hazardous vapor.

The state hazmat team and firefighters had to deal with 300 gallons of the product.

medway fire chief Five Employees Sent To Hospital After Hazmat Scare In Medway

Medway Fire Chief Jeff Lynch speaks to reporters. (WBZ-TV)

Fourteen people were inside of the building at the time of the incident, and everyone has been accounted for.

The five people sent to the hospital are expected to be fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s