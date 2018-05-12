BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection with two shooting deaths in Jamaica Plain earlier this month.

Wilvin Guity, 28, was charged with two counts of murder in the May 4 shooting deaths of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair.

Joyce and Blair were fatally shot around 9:41 p.m. in the area of 277 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain on May 4.

Boston Police Commission William Evans commended homicide detectives for their work resulting in Guity’s arrest.

“While I’m certain our city is a safer place with Wilvin Guity behind bars, I’m still angered when I think about the senseless gun violence that took the lives of Christopher Joyce and Clayborn Blair,” Evans said in a statement. “Community members all across our city should be able to gather and socialize in public places in the company of neighbors and friends without the fear created and caused by those who carry illegal guns in our city.”

The evening of May 4, Boston Police officers were on patrol in Jamaica Plain when they heard what appeared to be shots fired on Centre Street. They responded to the scene and found Joyce and Blair suffering from serious gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead at area hospitals.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Guity in Dorchester on Saturday.

Guity is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday.