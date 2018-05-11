  • WBZ TVOn Air

WATERTOWN (CBS) – State Police are looking for help tracking down a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Watertown in the middle of the afternoon.

The woman told investigators she was walking on Greenough Boulevard near Artesani Park around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a man rushed up behind her, grabbed her, and forcibly kissed her.

“The suspect continued to forcibly kiss the victim even as she told him to stop, tried to push him away, and tried to break free,” State Police said in a statement. “At one point during the assault the suspect indecently touched the victim. The victim continually shouted “no” and “stop” during the indecent assault.”

The woman said she tried to flag down passing cars during the attack, but none of the drivers stopped. She was able to break away from the man and run off. The man walked away in the opposite direction.

State Police described him as Hispanic, in his early 30’s, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue hat, gray t-shirt, and jeans.

They’re also looking for another man who was seen with the suspect earlier in the afternoon.

(Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

“We believe that, just before the attack, the suspect was hanging around a dock on the river, west of the playground at Artesani Park. At that time, the suspect was with an older Hispanic male, who appeared to be in his late 50s or early 60s, with black and grey hair and facial hair, wearing a red shirt and holding a multicolored hat. The suspect and the older man were drinking beers out of large cans,” police said in a statement.

There was also a couple walking a golden retriever on Greenough Boulevard that police would like to speak with to see if they remember seeing the suspect or the older man.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at ‭(617) 727-4812‬.

