By David Robichaud
Filed Under:U.S. Postal Service, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Bruce Hansen of Central Towing in Weymouth has been towing cars for decades and he’s seen “a lot of weird stuff.”

But what he found in an SUV that he hauled shocked him.

The vehicle had gone unclaimed for months and Bruce could not reach the owner, so he looked inside.

weymouth1a Thousands Of Undelivered Letters, Packages Found In Weymouth SUV

The undelivered mail found in a car in a Weymouth tow lot. (Image credit: The Patriot Ledger)

Blankets and clothing covered most of the interior, but when he lifted the blankets, he discovered thousands of unopened letters and packages that had been postmarked for delivery but never mailed.

He also found part of a U.S. Postal Service uniform and a placard indicating the SUV was used for mail delivery.

The Postal Service confirmed to WBZ-TV that the woman who was driving the SUV when it was towed is a “City Carrier Assistant,” that is an entry-level letter carrier job.

The woman works out of the Roslindale branch. She has not been charged with anything but has been placed on duties that do not involve carrying the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service is concerned that hundreds of people, mostly in the Roslindale area, did not receive some mail or their mail was not delivered for a period of time after thousands of letters were discovered in an employee’s car.

Those letters could have been in there for months. If you are a postal service customer who is concerned, there are two ways to reach out for help: by calling 1-888-USPS-OIG, or online at: Uspsoig.gov.

