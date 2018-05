BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police say four people were injured when a U-Haul truck crashed into several cars in Roxbury.

The driver ran from the scene after the incident.

A uHaul driver was out of control on Parker Street in #Roxbury. 4 people taken to the hospital. Multiple cars hit. Police say driver ran off. Updates coming all night on @wbz pic.twitter.com/6MohHdVoEv — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) May 11, 2018

The crash happened at the intersection of Parker and Station Streets.

No other information has been released.