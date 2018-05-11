BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re not going to Windsor Castle for the royal wedding, here’s the next best thing.

Some movie theaters in Massachusetts will be showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day on the big screen on Saturday, May 19.

Fenway Stadium 13 in Boston, AMC Assembly Row 12 in Somerville, AMC Framingham 16 and Cinemark at Hampshire Mall in Hadley are all participating. Tickets for the show will be $10 and start at 10 a.m. – a few hours after the ceremony takes place.

The screenings are being arranged by Fathom Events, which broadcasts major events in movie theaters, and BritBox, a British streaming service.