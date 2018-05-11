  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed an elderly man before riding off on a bicycle in Provincetown.

The victim called police just before 6 p.m. Thursday after the incident on Commercial Street. The 82-year-old man was bleeding from the side of his neck and lower back.

Following the stabbing, the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Provincetown Police have not yet been able to speak with the victim.

provincetownsuspect Suspect Who Fled On Bicycle After Provincetown Stabbing Arrested

A suspect accused of stabbing a Provincetown man then riding off on a bike. (Image Credit: Provincetown Police)

The man abandoned the bike he fled the scene on. Police later recovered it.

Friday morning, police arrested 29-year-old Provincetown resident Aaron Mrowka. He faces charges of assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery on a person over 60.

Mrowka will be arraigned Friday in Orleans District Court.

