PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed an elderly man before riding off on a bicycle in Provincetown.

The victim called police just before 6 p.m. Thursday after the incident on Commercial Street. The 82-year-old man was bleeding from the side of his neck and lower back.

Following the stabbing, the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Provincetown Police have not yet been able to speak with the victim.

The man abandoned the bike he fled the scene on. Police later recovered it.

Friday morning, police arrested 29-year-old Provincetown resident Aaron Mrowka. He faces charges of assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery on a person over 60.

Mrowka will be arraigned Friday in Orleans District Court.