By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Local TV, Monica Lewinsky

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a depressing sign of the times that we so often wind up talking about basic decency and respect for people, or rather, the lack of it. But, here we go again.

“I was patient zero, the first person to have their reputation completely destroyed worldwide via the internet,” Monica Lewinsky said recently.

She was the young White House intern whose affair with then-President Bill Clinton more than two decades ago led to his impeachment. She is now an anti-bullying activist.

And this week when Town and Country magazine abruptly pushed her out of a forum they were hosting because Mr. Clinton had accepted an invitation to attend, Lewinsky pushed back, tweeting:

The magazine has apologized. Mr. Clinton’s people say he had no idea what was going on. But the incident is being widely noted as an example of how the “establishment” still doesn’t quite get the point about giving due respect to women even when it might make important men feel uncomfortable.

Monica Lewinsky is right, this is bad manners, to say the least. Maybe next time, it’ll be Mr. Clinton who’ll be asked to stay home if he doesn’t want to face up to the fallout from his own behavior.

