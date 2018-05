ROXBURY (CBS) – An MBTA bus was hit by a bullet early Friday morning in Roxbury.

The Route 1 bus was on Albany Street near Melnea Cass Boulevard when a bullet hit its windshield around 12:15 a.m.

There were two passengers on board at the time, according to the MBTA, but no one was hurt.

Police also sealed off part of nearby Dearborn Street where an evidence marker was seen on the ground overnight. It’s not clear yet if the two scenes are connected.