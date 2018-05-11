  • WBZ TVOn Air

SHIRLEY (CBS) – A convicted Level 3 sex offender is facing new charges after police say he went online and bought a “love doll” sex toy that looked like a child.

State troopers arrested 48-year-old Sean McClure at his home in Shirley Thursday. They say an e-commerce corporation contacted them after noticing the purchase, which violated the company’s user agreement and terms of service.

mcclure Convicted Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Buying Love Doll Toy

Sean McClure. (Photo credit: Mass. Sex Offender Registry)

Police went to McClure’s apartment with a search warrant and allegedly found “numerous images believed to be child pornography.”

He will be arraigned in Ayer District Court Friday on charges of child pornography possession and distribution of obscene matter.

