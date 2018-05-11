LYNN (CBS) – It’s prom season for high schoolers – and apparently for fast food restaurants as well!

Two fast food rivals got in on the fun in Lynn. The Burger King marquee on Boston Street asked next-door neighbor Wendy’s to prom.

Burger King’s main Twitter account shared the photo, and Wendy’s social team said yes – with some conditions.

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

Wendy’s response has been retweeted more than 86,000 times. Burger King tweeted that it is looking forward to the date and hopes the two will be named king and queen of prom.