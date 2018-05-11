  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Burger King, Local TV, Lynn, Wendy’s’

LYNN (CBS) – It’s prom season for high schoolers – and apparently for fast food restaurants as well!

Two fast food rivals got in on the fun in Lynn. The Burger King marquee on Boston Street asked next-door neighbor Wendy’s to prom.

wendys prom sign She Said Yes! Burger King Asks Wendys To Prom In Lynn

The Burger King sign asking Wendy’s to prom (WBZ)

Burger King’s main Twitter account shared the photo, and Wendy’s social team said yes – with some conditions.

Wendy’s response has been retweeted more than 86,000 times. Burger King tweeted that it is looking forward to the date and hopes the two will be named king and queen of prom.

