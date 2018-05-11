BOSTON (CBS) – It seems like Boston Dynamics robots get more human looking every day.

The latest creations, named Atlas, is seen in a recent video performing a test. It runs through a grassy field and even senses when it is approaching an object.

At one point, the robot detects it is coming upon a log on the ground. It slows to a stop, jumps over the object and keeps moving forward.

A four-legged robot named SpotMini makes its way through a course as well. SpotMini is even able to navigate stairs.

Boston Dynamics says the robot is manually driven through the space to build a map using visual data from front-facing camera. Once the operator presses “go,” the robot takes off unassisted.

SpotMini navigates indoors and outdoors, completing the route in just over six minutes.