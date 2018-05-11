TORONTO (AP) — Luke Maile hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 12th inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Maile’s drive off Boston’s Brian Johnson (1-2) improved the Blue Jays to 5-0 in extra innings after they overcame an impressive outing by Red Sox starter Chris Sale.

Curtis Granderson walked to begin the 12th and Maile followed with a drive to right. Maile also hit a game-tying homer off Sale in the seventh. It was the first multihomer game of his career. Maile went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Sale matched his career high by striking out 15 over a season-high nine innings. He allowed three runs and six hits, and walked none.

The left-hander is the third pitcher in Red Sox history to strike out 15 while walking none. Pedro Martinez had four such games while Roger Clemens had three.

Sale struck out six straight batters over the fourth and fifth innings, getting all six swinging.

Recalled from Triple-A Buffalo earlier Friday, right-hander Sam Gaviglio (1-0) pitched three innings for the win in his Blue Jays debut.

J.D. Martinez gave Boston an early lead with an RBI groundout in the first but Toronto answered in the bottom half on Josh Donaldson’s RBI single.

Kendrys Morales snapped a career-worst, 0-for-28 slump with a leadoff double in the second and scored on Maile’s one-out single.

Boston’s Hanley Ramirez tried to score from first base on a two-out double by Martinez in the third but ran through a stop sign from third base coach Carlos Febles and was thrown out at home plate.

Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth with his fourth home run, connecting off Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez. Sanchez allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings.

Brock Holt reached on a two-out fielders choice and scored the tiebreaking run from first base on Maile’s throwing error after the Blue Jays catcher couldn’t hold a third strike against Sandy Leon.

Maile redeemed himself in the seventh, snapping a streak of 15 consecutive outs by Sale with his first homer of the season.

Kevin Pillar hit a one-out double off Sale in the ninth but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee surgery) had seven at-bats in an extended spring training game Friday and is expected to join Triple-A Pawtucket Monday or Tuesday. … OF Jackie Bradley Jr. sat for the third straight game. He is 5 for 50 in his past 16 games with no extra-base hits and 24 strikeouts. Manager Alex Cora said Bradley is likely to return to the lineup Saturday.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore right shoulder. Stroman had a late start to spring training because of shoulder pain.

He’s 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA in seven starts. “I haven’t been myself out there at all,” Stroman said. … Toronto optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled RHP Joe Biagini and Gaviglio from Triple-A. Biagini is expected to start in Stroman’s place on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP David Price (2-4, 5.11) makes his first start in nine days after missing a turn because of Carpal tunnel syndrome. Price allowed a season-worst nine runs, at Texas on May 3. He’s 11-1 in 16 career starts in Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 5.21) pitched six shutout innings at Tampa Bay in his previous start but is winless in his past three outings. He allowed a season-worst five runs against Boston on April 26.

