NORTH QUINCY (CBS) – A child at a daycare and preschool in North Quincy has been diagnosed with typhoid fever.

“I can confirm one case of typhoid fever in a child at Bright Horizons in North Quincy. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working with Bright Horizons and the Quincy Public Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Ann Scales, spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health.

WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall said typhoid fever is exceptionally rare in the United States. There are only about 300 cases in the U.S. every year, and they typically comprise travelers.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of typhoid fever include lasting high fevers, weakness, stomach pains, headache, and loss of appetite. Some patients have constipation, and some have a rash.

Scales said Bright Horizons has closed its North Quincy center while health officials are investigating.

