JOHNSTON, RI (CBS) – With a nod to the singer Tiny Tim, we had the chance to tip toe through the tulip. It’s called the Wicked Tulips Flower Farm and it’s right here in New England.

A trip there can bring springtime alive. There’s a barrage of brilliance that greets you on the farm in Johnston, RI, about an hour’s drive from Boston.

“I loved it. It was gorgeous. Just never-ending, beautiful colors of tulips,” says one visitor. “I’ve never seen so many flowers. I’ve never seen so many happy people,” adds another.

Fields of tulips and hundreds of visitors enjoying the day, with no limit on photo opportunities. “We are selling smiles. We call ourselves the happiest place in Rhode Island,” says Jeroen Koeman who, with his wife Keriann opened the Wicked Tulips Flower Farm three years ago. “We planted 600,000 tulips on five acres and over 100 varieties,” he says.

Jeroen is from Holland, the tulip capital. He grew up on a tulip farm. “My father had eight brothers and six or seven of them were tulip farmers,” Jeroen says.

It’s a U-Pick operation for about three or four weeks each year when the tulips burst into life, with their intricate designs and magnificent hues. “There’s something magical because they come out in the spring. There’s a feeling of happiness,” says Louise Swanson, visiting the farm Thursday.

Important note: You can’t just show up at the farm. You have to buy a ticket ahead of time, online. That’s to manage the crowds. They’re sold out through Mother’s Day, but after that tickets are available. Just be aware, there’s only about a week left in the short tulip season.