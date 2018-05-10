SWANSEA (CBS) – One person died early Thursday morning in a fiery rollover crash in Swansea.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 West near Exit 3 in Swansea.

Massachusetts State Police said a 40-year-old woman from Rhode Island was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg east when she lost control, crossed the median and hit a 2003 Jeep Liberty.

The Jeep rolled over and was engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped inside.

The 38-year-old man from Cranston, R.I. died on scene.

Firefighters put of the flames and the road was shut down for about four hours.

The driver of the Touareg was taken to a Rhode Island hospital. Her condition was not released.