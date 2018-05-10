  • WBZ TVOn Air

SWANSEA (CBS) – One person died early Thursday morning in a fiery rollover crash in Swansea.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 195 West near Exit 3 in Swansea.

Massachusetts State Police said a 40-year-old woman from Rhode Island was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg east when she lost control, crossed the median and hit a 2003 Jeep Liberty.

swanseacrash Driver Crosses Median, Kills RI Man In Fiery Swansea Crash

One of two cars involved in a deadly Swansea crash. (WBZ-TV)

The Jeep rolled over and was engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped inside.

The 38-year-old man from Cranston, R.I. died on scene.

swanseacrash2 Driver Crosses Median, Kills RI Man In Fiery Swansea Crash

Firefighters put out flames after a crash on I-195. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters put of the flames and the road was shut down for about four hours.

The driver of the Touareg was taken to a Rhode Island hospital. Her condition was not released.

