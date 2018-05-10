BOSTON (CBS) – The final of three suspects wanted for breaking into New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s house while he was at the Super Bowl was arrested in Maine.

I-Team: 3 Guns Stolen From Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro Home

Shayne Denn, 26, was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Denn will likely be extradited to Massachusetts in the near future to face charges related to the break-in.

Foxboro Police said Denn, Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida broke into Gronkowski’s home and stole several items, including rare coins, watches and several guns.

In addition, Denn was wanted for a wild crime spree in Wilmington, Tewksbury and Andover. Denn allegedly robbed a gas station, crashed a stolen truck, and slammed a truck into the front of a Wilmington business within a span of several hours.

Both Tyrrell and Almeida were arrested and charged in connection with the Gronkowski burglary in late March.