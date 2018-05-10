BOSTON (CBS) — For both of his NFL seasons, left guard Joe Thuney has been an ironman for the New England Patriots. But taking nearly every single snap over the course of 38 games can take its toll.

Thuney is learning that this offseason, as he reportedly will undergo surgery on his foot. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the news, noting that Thuney should be able to recover in time for the season but will be out of action for much of the offseason work in the spring.

Thuney, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was on the field for 99.64 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in his rookie year, and followed that up by taking 99.56 percent of the offensive snaps in 2017. He’s also started all six postseason games over the past two seasons.

If Thuney is delayed in his rehab, the Patriots appear to be prepared. The team drafted Isaiah Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in last month’s draft. Though the Patriots drafted Wynn as a tackle, he did play both tackle and guard in college, and many scouts projected him to be a guard in the NFL based on his size.

The Patriots also made a trade with the 49ers to acquire massive tackle Trent Brown, who has experience at both right and left tackle. With Marcus Cannon presumably filling one of the tackle spots, the Patriots also have Cole Croston, LaAdrian Waddle, Tony Garcia, Matt Tobin and perhaps Luke Bowanko in the mix at the tackle position, if Wynn does indeed slide inside to guard.