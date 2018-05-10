BOSTON (CBS) – Ahhh, Mother’s Day. One of the true signs of spring in New England.

Everyone rushing out to the local garden center to get that perfect gift for mom. The first barbecue of the season. Maybe you’re planning on hitting the links with mom for a quick 9 or 18 holes.

Well, you know what they say about the best-laid plans. And you also know what they say about the weather in New England.

Mother’s Day in New England can feature some wild weather swings. Remember last year? It was MISERABLE. Temperatures in the 40s and low 50s with drenching rainfall. But then there are those years like 1970 when it was a scorching 92 degrees! Or how about some snow for mom? We had nearly an inch of snow accumulation back in 1938 on Mother’s Day.

This weekend we have some good news and some bad news. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, well, I’ve got some pretty bad news. Saturday looks downright foul. Periodic rainfall along with HIGH temperatures in the 40s. That sounds more like March than May, yuck.

My advice – push your plans to Sunday. While it won’t be a perfect day, it will feel A LOT better than Saturday. Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with more sun to the north of Boston and better chance of clouds to the south. Highs will reach near seasonal averages, mid 60s inland with cooler readings likely along the Coastline (50s).

There could be a few leftover light sprinkles down over Cape Cod early Sunday morning, so if you are planning an early morning round of golf, you may want to push that back a few hours down there.

Looking for something fun to do with Mom on Sunday? The annual “Lilac Sunday” event is happening at Arnold Arboretum from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. How about something with the kiddos? A great event on Boston Common is the “Duckling Day Parade,” which kicks off at Noon.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms!

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ