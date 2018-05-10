BOSTON (CBS) – Are your allergies driving you mad?

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, climate change could be to blame.

There’s been a sudden rise in the number of people suffering from itchy, watery eyes, and itchy runny noses, even among people who don’t typically get seasonal allergy symptoms.

The Academy says that warmer temperatures lead to a greater amount of pollen released into the air and for a longer period of time, so allergy seasons are lasting days even weeks longer than in prior years.

The report also says flooding and severe storms leads to more damp buildings and the growth of mold, which some people are sensitive to.