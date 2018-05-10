CHELSEA (CBS) – A man accused of slashing a Chelsea waitress after she confronted him for not paying his bill was arrested Thursday morning in Maryland.

Police said Geraldo Reyes Menjivar skipped out on his bill at Las Pupusas Del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. His waitress went after him and when he tried to get into his car, she confronted him. That’s when she said Reyes pulled out a knife and sliced her in the neck and on her right hand.

A nationwide be on the lookout was issued for Menjivar, who fled the scene in a red Nissan. He was arrested Thursday in Beltsville, Maryland.

Menjivar will be held in Maryland as a fugitive from justice. He will then be brought back to face multiple charges, including assault to murder, in Suffolk County.

“Today after a successful nationwide law enforcement effort we placed a violent individual into custody and our community is safer,” said Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes. “I thank the many agencies involved that worked in unison with our department to apprehend Menjivar.”