BELLINGHAM (CBS) – The school district mistakenly called parents of middle school students reporting that their children did not show up for school on Thursday morning.

In a note later issued to parents of students at Bellingham Memorial Middle School, Superintendent of Schools Peter Marano apologized for “any undo panic” the error may have caused families.

“We wanted to take a moment to apologize for the false absentee message that went out to all parents this morning,” Marano said. “There was a technical issue with our system that caused this information to go out in error. The safety and care of your children is our first priority and we deeply apologize for any undo panic this may have caused your family.”

On the department’s Facebook page, Bellingham Police reiterated that error calls were made to parents of students.

“We have learned that a message has gone out to parents of students in the middle school reporting that their children did not show up for school,” Bellingham Police said on their Facebook page Thursday.

A glitch in the phone system caused reports to go out in error, police said.

“The school is now fielding a large number of calls which is clogging the phone system. Please do not call the school. Everything is fine,” police said.

Police said school officials worked on sending out an informational phone call with the correct attendance information at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We are investigating what caused the issue but want to assure you that there is no emergency at the Middle School,” the school district said on its Facebook page Thursday.