BROCKTON (CBS) – An attorney has been charged with smuggling drugs into a prison in Plymouth.

State Police arrested Elena Gordon, 43, of Bridgewater, Wednesday night, after a “several months-long investigation,” according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Gordon allegedly smuggled the opioid Suboxone into the Plymouth County House of Correction, a maximum-security prison.

“The investigation alleges that on May 4, 2018, Gordon, who is an attorney, utilized her attorney privileges to gain entrance to the jail, where she brought Suboxone strips in manila envelopes and allegedly passed them to an inmate,” prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

Gordon will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on various drug charges.

A corrections officer at MCI-Norfolk was arrested on similar charges Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old William Holts of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, allegedly told an inmate he’d smuggle in 100 Suboxone strips in exchange for $2,000.

Suboxone is a pain killer intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse it to get high.