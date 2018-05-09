  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:downed wires, Local TV, Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Several utility poles and live wires were knocked over in Watertown midday Wednesday.

Police said a large truck had a clearance issue as it traveled down Main Street toward Waltham. The truck hit powers lines and kept driving, downing utility poles as it continued.

watertownpoles Truck Brings Down Utility Poles, Live Wires In Watertown

A downed utility pole near Main Street in Watertown damages a minivan (WBZ-TV)

People were asked to avoid Main Street and Waverly Avenue while crews clean the area. The area was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Lt. James O’Connor “we’re lucky that no one was on the sidewalk or no cars were traveling by, so there were no injuries, which we are happy to report. The poles came down, the two poles — one behind me over my shoulder and one over here — live wires of course when the poles come down.”

A minivan at the scene appeared to be the only car damaged. No buildings or people were struck by the poles.

