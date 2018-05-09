WATERTOWN (CBS) — Several utility poles and live wires were knocked over in Watertown midday Wednesday.

Police said a large truck had a clearance issue as it traveled down Main Street toward Waltham. The truck hit powers lines and kept driving, downing utility poles as it continued.

People were asked to avoid Main Street and Waverly Avenue while crews clean the area. The area was reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Thanks to the quick work by @verizon & @EversourceMA Main St is safe & reopened. French St remains closed until further notice. — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) May 9, 2018

Lt. James O’Connor “we’re lucky that no one was on the sidewalk or no cars were traveling by, so there were no injuries, which we are happy to report. The poles came down, the two poles — one behind me over my shoulder and one over here — live wires of course when the poles come down.”

A minivan at the scene appeared to be the only car damaged. No buildings or people were struck by the poles.