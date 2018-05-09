  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Amazon, Mike LaCrosse, Ring

BOSTON (CBS) – A thief is making off with deliveries, targeting an apartment complex in Jamaica Plain.

At first, Margaret Cote thought a man captured on surveillance video was a neighbor riding a bike, but she kept watching and saw him stuffing her spouse’s package under his sweatshirt then riding off.

The video is from Cote’s home security camera. She was checking it because their delivery was nowhere to be found when they got home Tuesday to their Jamaica Plain condo.

“I was like holy crap this is the guy stealing the package,” Cote said. “I was surprised how good the quality was.”

The complex has been hit several times before with the items and the packaging ripped apart and left in the backyard.

pkg Security Camera Captures Thief Stealing Package In Jamaica Plain

Suspect wanted in Jamaica Plain package theft (WBZ-TV)

“Which is the scariest part of it cause what if like I took the dogs back there,” Cote said.

Cote reported the theft to Boston Police. She also uploaded the video to her Ring camera’s app.

“You get an alert if there is something in your neighborhood,” Cote said.

Ring, the Amazon owned doorbell security camera, launched a new community watch app this week called “Neighbors.” It shares images, videos and alerts to subscribers within a certain radius.

“It’s good we don’t all have little old Italian moms hanging out the window watching the neighborhood so it’s great,” said Lucinda Brown.

While frustrated, Cote’s not too concerned about the jean jacket and lavender pants the suspect got away with and doubts he’ll be sporting the goods.

Comments

