BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand licked Leo Komarov’s neck in the first round of the playoffs, which generated some attention, and then he licked Ryan Callahan’s face in the second round, which drew a lot more attention. Most of that attention was negative, and it included a stern warning from the NHL to stop the behavior.

After Sunday’s season-ending loss, Marchand said he found the whole situation to be “stupid,” but on Wednesday at the team’s break-up day, the soon-to-be-30-year-old winger was a bit more reflective on the matter.

Brad Marchand said he needs to take a look in the mirror: “I’ve got to cut that [expletive] out.” — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) May 9, 2018

Brad Marchand, who played with a groin injury in Round 2, was extraordinarily contrite about his actions. He talked for 17 minutes, and said he needs to “cut that [stuff] out.” — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) May 9, 2018

For Marchand, it was a change in tone from some of the tweets he was firing off on Monday.

Captain Zdeno Chara also shared some thoughts on Marchand’s importance to the team:

Zdeno Chara on Brad Marchand: “He’s got to realize that his contributions on the ice for this team is very important.” pic.twitter.com/zE2DNqg4rr — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 9, 2018

Despite the groin injury and amid all of the added attention, Marchand put together a highly productive postseason. He scored four goals with 13 assists for 17 points in 12 games played. It was by far his most productive postseason since 2011, when he scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists in 25 games played en route to the Bruins’ Stanley Cup victory. In his four postseason appearances between 2011 and 2018, Marchand posted 6-18-24 totals in 47 playoff games.

Marchand will turn 30 years old this week. His contract runs through the 2024-25 season.