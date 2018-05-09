BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching prospect in the Red Sox farm system is heading under the knife.

The team announced that 19-year-old Jay Groome will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow next week. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal El Attrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles on May 15.

Groome, the No. 12 overall pick by Boston in the 2016 MLB draft, hasn’t pitched since last August when he was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow. He began the 2018 season on the disabled list for Single-A Greenville, and will now miss the rest of the year and potentially a large portion of next season.

It’s been a tough year for Boston’s farm system. Top positional prospect Michael Chavis was hit with an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug in April.