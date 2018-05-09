  • WBZ TVOn Air

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – Someone shot and killed a federally protected bird in New Hampshire and police are looking for help tracking down the shooter.

A Peregrine falcon was found dead in the front yard of a home Twinbrook Avenue in Salem Saturday afternoon. Investigators said it had been shot, likely by a .22 cailber round, but they were not able to find the bullet. They believe the bird was in a tree when it was hit.

The falcon had tags from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, indicating that it had been tracked by researchers. Peregrine falcons are on New Hampshire’s Threatened and Endangered Wildlife list. They’re also a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which makes this shooting a crime, police said.

Salem Police published photos of the falcon on their Facebook page Wednesday, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Anyone with information should call them at 603-890-2390 or New Hampshire Fish and Game at 603-271-3127.

“If you are the responsible party, please, give us a shout – we would love to chat,” police said on Facebook.

