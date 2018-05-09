  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dog Rescued, Massachusetts State Police, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — A dog is safe and sound at home after a brief stint running free on the highway Wednesday morning.

Several drivers called Mass. State Police report that a dog, later identified as Dozer, was running down the middle of I-190 in Worcester.

Thankfully, Trooper Nick D’Angelo was working on a detail nearby.

When D’Angelo arrived at the scene, several people were already trying to lure Dozer to safety. Armed with homemade deer jerky, D’Angelo helped lead Dozer off the road.

Dozer, “who seemed very grateful for the morning snack,” said police, was wearing dog tags so they were able to find his owner and safely return him.

“Always great making new friends, two and four-legged (even if it took a jerky bribe)!” Mass. State Police wrote on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s