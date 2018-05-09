WORCESTER (CBS) — A dog is safe and sound at home after a brief stint running free on the highway Wednesday morning.

Several drivers called Mass. State Police report that a dog, later identified as Dozer, was running down the middle of I-190 in Worcester.

Thankfully, Trooper Nick D’Angelo was working on a detail nearby.

When D’Angelo arrived at the scene, several people were already trying to lure Dozer to safety. Armed with homemade deer jerky, D’Angelo helped lead Dozer off the road.

Dozer, “who seemed very grateful for the morning snack,” said police, was wearing dog tags so they were able to find his owner and safely return him.

“Always great making new friends, two and four-legged (even if it took a jerky bribe)!” Mass. State Police wrote on Facebook.