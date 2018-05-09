  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Michelle Fisher, WBZ-TV
BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI has released images of a suspect that’s wanted in connection with a string of bank robberies.

According to the FBI, the crime spree started two weeks ago back on April 28.

The latest robbery was on Monday.

bank Man Wanted For String Of Bank Robberies

Boston bank robbery suspect (Image from FBI)

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for at least four bank robberies at Citizen Banks within Stop and Shops during this period.

One location in Allston was hit twice and locations in Somerville and Revere were also hit.

Investigators also think the suspect is responsible for stealing a car from the Herb Chambers dealership in Allston.

The car was a white 2018 Infiniti Q50 Sedan with Massachusetts plates 5EK822

Anyone with information on the suspect and the crime spree is asked to contact the FBI.

