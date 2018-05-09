CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea Police have identified the man wanted for slashing a waitress after she chased him for failing to pay his restaurant bill.

Police said Geraldo Reyes skipped out on his bill at Las Pupusas Del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. His waitress went after him and when he tried to get into his car, she confronted him. That’s when she said Reyes pulled out a knife and sliced her in the neck and on her right hand.

He drove off in a red sedan, possibly a Nissan, with a Colorado license plate GAQ633.

Police released surveillance video of the car and a photo of Reyes Tuesday night. They didn’t formally identify Reyes as the suspect until Wednesday morning. He’s now facing an attempted murder charge.

The waitress, who police said is in her early 30’s, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was treated and released.