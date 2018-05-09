  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea, Geraldo Reyes, Local TV, Waitress Stabbed

CHELSEA (CBS) – Chelsea Police have identified the man wanted for slashing a waitress after she chased him for failing to pay his restaurant bill.

suspect Chelsea Police Identify Man Wanted For Slashing Waitress

Geraldo Reyes. (Photo credit: Chelsea PD)

Police said Geraldo Reyes skipped out on his bill at Las Pupusas Del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. His waitress went after him and when he tried to get into his car, she confronted him. That’s when she said Reyes pulled out a knife and sliced her in the neck and on her right hand.

He drove off in a red sedan, possibly a Nissan, with a Colorado license plate GAQ633.

car1 Chelsea Police Identify Man Wanted For Slashing Waitress

Police are looking for this car in connection with a slashing in Chelsea. (WBZ-TV)

Police released surveillance video of the car and a photo of Reyes Tuesday night. They didn’t formally identify Reyes as the suspect until Wednesday morning. He’s now facing an attempted murder charge.

chelsea Chelsea Police Identify Man Wanted For Slashing Waitress

Las Pupusas Del Chino on Washington Avenue in Chelsea. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

The waitress, who police said is in her early 30’s, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was treated and released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s