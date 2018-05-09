YATE, ENGLAND (CBS Local) – A mother in England is warning parents on social media about a dangerous fad that left her daughter with severe burns. Jamie Prescott says the “Deodorant Challenge” is to blame for wounds on her 15-year-old’s arm that are so bad they may require surgery.

Like the Tide Pod, cinnamon, condom snorting, and fire challenges, the Deodorant Challenge is another in a long line of stunts teens and young adults have started in an attempt to gain attention on social media. Prescott posted a graphic warning on Facebook after her daughter Ellie participated in the challenge – which involves spraying aerosol deodorant on your bare skin for as long as possible.

Warning: The images below may be disturbing to some viewers

“She [daughter Ellie] still regularly has to see a practice nurse and go to the surgery once a week,” Prescott told Somerset Live. “The incident happened on Tuesday (April 18), but I did not notice anything until she came home from school on the Wednesday as it had blistered up a lot by that stage.”

The injured teen added that she went to meet some friends in a park when they told her to put her arm out and take the Deodorant Challenge. “It seems fairly common, a lot of people have showed me their arms after doing it a while ago,” Ellie Prescott added.

“This challenge really needs to be made as public as possible. It’s just horrendous and needs stopping,” Ellie’s mother declared.

According to reports, the Deodorant Challenge has actually been around for years. However, Mrs. Prescott’s graphic message is restarting the conversation about the foolish act.

In the United States, young adults have found other ways to burn their arms. In a video posted to YouTube on Feb. 4, an unidentified man tried to start the “Hot Coil Challenge” by intentionally burning his flesh on a red-hot stove. That has been viewed over 500,000 times.