BOSTON (CBS) — Blue bikes popping up around Boston are part of a new initiative by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to partner with the city’s bike sharing system.

Not only will the bike-sharing system have brighter bikes, the bikes will have longer seats, better handlebar grips, and an infinity shifter to allow for more continuous shifting.

By 2019, the number of Blue Bikes on the road will almost double from what Hubway, the former bike-sharing system, had. According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, 3,000 bikes will be available.

Additionally, 100 new stations will be placed throughout Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, and Somerville.

“We think riders will be pleased with the improvements they’ll see, and we hope to encourage new users to take a Blue Bike for a spin to school or work. We’re proud to help expand bike share access across the metro region, since it aligns with our mission to help residents of the Commonwealth lead healthy lives,” President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Andrew Dreyfus said in a written statement.

May 18 will be “Free Ride Day” to encourage new users to test out the Blue Bikes.

As part of the Blue Bikes launch, Blue Cross Blue Shield is also offering $15 off on annual memberships during the month of May. The rate for a first time single-ride has been reduced to $2.50.