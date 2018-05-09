Whether you want to spend some quality time with your mom or you’re looking to spoil her a bit (or both), there is something on this list for every mother-son duo. Enjoy a bite to eat, get some exercise outside, take in some live entertainment — the city is you and your mom’s oyster.

Café Fleuri & Faneuil Hall

The Langham, Boston

250 Franklin St.

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 451-1900

www.langhamhotels.com

Make a brunch reservation at Café Fleuri, located in Boston’s Langham Hotel. One of the major draws? The Chocolate Bar, which is described as a “dessert wonderland,” on the eatery’s website. To experience this slice of pure heaven, you’ll want to make a reservation on a Saturday from now through June (it then resumes Saturday appearances in September). From brunch, take a short walk to Faneuil Hall to enjoy some shopping, street performers, and afternoon libations.

Symphony Hall & Dinner at SRV

301 Massachusetts Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

(888) 266-1200

www.bso.org

Take Mom to Symphony Hall for a night of live music and fun. The Boston Symphony Orchestra has several events throughout the year and tickets are available for purchase on the company’s website. There is nothing quite like spending some quality family time enjoying live music. Looking for a nearby place to nosh before or after the show? Check out SRV Boston, an award-winning Venetian Italian wine bar and restaurant.

Publico Street Bistro & Garden & Castle Island

11 Dorchester St.

Boston, MA 02127

(617) 622-5700

www.publicoboston.com

Located on the ground floor in South Boston, Publico Street Bistro & Garden is the perfect spot to take mom for a bite to eat. After enjoying a bit of food, take a ride to Castle Island, which is less than two miles down the road. You and Mom can go for a nice walk, fly a kite, go fishing, or just take in the harbor sights.

Related: Best Ways To Enjoy Spring Outdoors In Boston

The Prudential Center & Top of the Hub

800 Boylston St.

Boston, MA 02199

(617) 536-1775

www.topofthehub.net

For the mom who loves shopping, there’s nothing quite like the Prudential Center. Walk around and explore the shops before heading up to the 52nd floor of the Prudential building to grab a bite to eat and refreshments. The view of the city is absolutely breathtaking from every angle and it provides the perfect backdrop for a mother-son date.

The New England Aquarium & The North End

1 Central Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 973-5200

www.neaq.org

Treat Mom to some fun with the finned friends at the New England Aquarium. While you’re there, check out what’s playing in IMAX, Galapagos 3D: Nature’s Wonderland. She can learn the difference between sea lions and harbor seals at the Marine Mammal Center. Why not learn the inner workings of nature’s fascinating marine predators at the Science of Sharks exhibit? And Mom will absolutely love to see the more than 80 penguins who call the New England Aquarium home. After you spend the day exploring, you can walk to the North End for a bite to eat.

Related: Best Spring Arts Events In Boston

Content provided by SpeakEasy