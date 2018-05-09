BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were concerned enough about David Price’s finger issue that they scratched him from his scheduled Wednesday start in New York and sent him to Boston for testing. After Price underwent those tests, the Red Sox seem to feel a bit more optimistic.

Manager Alex Cora updated reporters after Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees and said that while he had yet to have an in-depth conversation about Price, his understanding was that the left-hander would be able to rejoin the team soon.

“We are gathering all the information,” Cora said. “But it seems like hopefully he’ll be back with us throughout the [road] trip. So we’ll get back to you guys tomorrow.”

Cora reiterated: “I think the feeling is that he’s going to be back with us during the trip.”

Price was scratched after experiencing numbness in his throwing hand, a problem which caused him to leave a start early against the Yankees in April. Price told Chris Mason of The Eagle Tribune that he’s dealt with circulation issues since his childhood, though it hadn’t impacted him during his time with the Red Sox until this year.

WEEI reported that Price also cut short a bullpen session this past week due to allergies.

Cora’s suggestion that Price could rejoin the team on this trip would seem to indicate that Price will be ready to pitch this week. After the Red Sox leave New York following Thursday’s game, they’ll head to Toronto for a three-game set to end the road trip.