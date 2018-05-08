WORCESTER (CBS) – An armed robbery in Worcester was stopped by a witness who had his own gun.
Police say 20-year-old Jeremy Cintron pulled a gun on a woman and tried to rob her at Sterling and Seymour streets Sunday evening.
A couple witnessed what was happening and one of them, a 47-year-old man, pulled out his own weapon and pointed it at Cintron. The man, who had the gun legally, told Cintron to drop his weapon. But Cintron allegedly turned and pointed the gun at him. The man yelled several times at Cintron to drop his gun and he did, initially ending the standoff.
The man, who police did not identify, then ordered Cintron to get on the ground and he put a knee on Cintron’s back while his girlfriend called police. The man then pushed Cintron’s loaded .22 caliber revolver away.
“While waiting for police to arrive, Mr. Cintron rolled over and began to struggle for control of the citizen’s gun. During the struggle, Mr. Cintron grabbed at the gun and a round was fired into the pavement,” police said in a statement. Cintron broke free and ran off. He was captured a short time later on a nearby street and arrested. No one was hurt.
Cintron was arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and unlicensed possession of a gun and ammunition.
