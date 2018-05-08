CHELSEA (CBS) – A waitress was stabbed after police say she chased after a man who skipped out on his bill at a restaurant in Chelsea.

Officers were called to Las Pupusas Del Chino on Washington Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday shortly after the attack.

The waitress told them she chased the man outside after he failed to pay his bill. When he tried to get into his car, she confronted him and that’s when she said the man pulled out a knife and sliced her in the neck and on her right hand.

He drove off. The waitress, who police said is in her early 30’s, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

“No arrest has been made at this time,” Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a statement Tuesday. “Detectives currently following up with a strong lead as to the identity of the suspect.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.