BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady skipped out on the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, but he wasn’t going to miss Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City.

The fact that his Gisele Bundchen makes him go to the event likely plays a pretty big part of Brady’s attendance. She seemed pretty happy to show off her “cutie” of a husband before arriving on Monday:

While Gisele looked amazing, per usual, Brady looked more like some kind of magician or a villain out of a 90s action movie.

Hey, the things you do for love. Even if it does provide your teammates (and opposition) with plenty of material for next season.