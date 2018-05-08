MERRIMACK, NH (CBS) — You can’t get much closer to a moose than one New Hampshire couple did Tuesday morning.

Video shared by Nichole DiVietro shows a moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street from where she lives with her husband Erik. The moose then crosses the road to investigate their trees.

“Oh my word. . . that’s so awesome,” Nichole says. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a moose.”

But the real treat is when the moose decided to walk right up to the couple’s house and take a look inside the windows.

“I thought it was going to try to walk through my door,” Nichole wrote.

As tempting as it is, Erik tells the moose it can’t come inside.

“I would love to open the door for you but I can’t,” he says. “You have to stay outside, you’re an outside animal.”