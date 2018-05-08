BOSTON (CBS) — Two major Boston bridges will be closed to drivers for the weekend starting on Thursday night.

The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge over Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The Longfellow Bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. During the weekend, they will be open to emergency vehicles.

“From May 10 in the evening and until May 15 in the morning, our crews will be fully replacing the deteriorated Massachusetts Avenue over Commonwealth Avenue Bridge,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Also, on May 12 and May 13, crews will be continuing with the Longfellow Bridge Project.”

The MBTA will run shuttle buses where the Red Line cannot pass through on the Longfellow Bridge on Saturday and Sunday. Bicyclists and walkers will also be able to pass through.

The Commonwealth Avenue bypass lanes under the Mass. Ave. Bridge will also be closed to traffic. MassDOT provided drivers with a detour map but signs in the area will also help direct traffic.

Gulliver said, “We appreciate the patience of travelers as essential projects are underway and we encourage members of the public to learn about these upcoming impacts and the respective detour routes, plan ahead, and utilize the most appropriate route, time, and mode of travel in order to reach their destination in an efficient manner.”