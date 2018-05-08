HOLLISTON (CBS) — The F.B.I. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps lead them to an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Holliston.

On October 24, 2017, a man and woman with at least one gun robbed a TD Bank on Washington Street.

The incident led to three nearby schools being put on lockdown as a precaution.

The F.B.I. described the “armed and dangerous” suspects as a 5’9″ man with a thin build and a 5’3” woman with a medium build.

The man was wearing dark gray cargo pants, a light-colored zip-up jacket with a hood, white sneakers and a baby face mask. The woman was wearing dark jeans, a gray vest over a dark sweatshirt, black gloves, a New England Patriots championship hat, and a skull mask.

According to the F.B.I., the two suspects entered the bank around 1:40 p.m. The man then jumped over the counter and demanded the two tellers show him the vault. He implied that a weapon was concealed on his waist. The woman took out and was holding a revolver with a wooden handle.

The suspects were able to run away but investigators are also interested in a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline that was nearby at the time.