BOSTON (CBS) — Some of the best states for working moms are right here in New England, according to a new report.

WalletHub released the rankings based on child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Vermont took first place, followed by Massachusetts in third. Connecticut came in fifth, with Rhode Island and Maine also making the Top 10. New Hampshire came in at 19.

Vermont had the lowest pay gap between men and women in the country, and Rhode Island ranked No. 1 in work-life balance. Despite its impressive ranking, WalletHub says Massachusetts has the highest child-care costs of any state.

